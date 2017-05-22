Video: Police seek suspect after armed robbery at Pizza Hut near 15th and Forest Home

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the Pizza Hut located on 15th Street near Forest Home Avenue.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on May 13th.

Police say the suspect entered the store, pointed a gun at an employee, and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect then took the money and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his mid-20’s, and approximately 5’9” tall, and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.