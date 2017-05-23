62-year-old woman dies after house fire on Milwaukee’s northwest side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal house fire that occurred on the city's northwest side late Monday night, May 22nd.

It happened near 80th Street and Mill Road at approximately 10:31 p.m.

The Medical Examiner’s Office says the victim in this fire is a 62-year-old woman.

According to police, the victim was asleep inside her home when the fire started. She was removed from the home by Milwaukee Fire Department personnel.

She was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital for further treatment. The woman later died as a result of her injuries.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Police and Fire investigators are on scene continuing their investigation.