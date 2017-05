× Brewers right-hander Guerra expected back this week

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell says right-hander Junior Guerra will likely be activated from the 10-day disabled list later this week.

Guerra, who suffered a strained right calf on Opening Day, threw 90 pitches over 6 1/3 innings Saturday in a rehab start for Triple-A Colorado Springs. He allowed four runs, three earned, and 11 hits.