× Bucks GM John Hammond to become GM of the Orlando Magic

ORLANDO — Milwaukee Bucks GM John Hammond is headed to Orlando, Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced Tuesday, May 23rd.

According to a statement from the Orlando Magic, Hammond will serve as GM of the Magic, and he will bring with him more than 35 years if coaching and administrative experience.

He’s been GM of the Bucks for nine seasons (2008-2017).

The statement from the Magic states that during Hammond’s 26 years in the NBA, his teams have made 15 postseason appearances.

Magic President Jeff Weltman served as assistant GM under Hammond for five seasons (2008-2013) and also worked with him in Detroit (2007-2008), the statement says.

Hammond was named GM of the Bucks on April 11th, 2008. According to the statement, he then generated an eight-win improvement in his first season, and another 12 during his second season, earning the 2009-2010 NBA Executive of the Year Award.

In Orlando, Hammond will replace Rob Hennigan, who was fired last month after the franchise missed the postseason for the fifth straight season.

The Magic have the No. 6 overall pick in next month’s NBA draft.