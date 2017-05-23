Bucks, Johnson Controls unveil plans to build $150K multi-sport complex in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and Johnson Controls revealed plans on Tuesday, May 23rd to build a $150,000 multi-sport complex on the campus of Browning Elementary School and Silver Spring Neighborhood Center in Milwaukee’s Westlawn Neighborhood.

A news release indicates the complex will include six basketball courts, one futsal court, a soccer field and additional recreation space, all contained within a 200-meter track. The courts have been configured to allow flexibility for use of other sports, such as volleyball and tennis, and will be well-lit to provide a safe space for recreation during evening hours as well.

The entire project will be completed before children return to school this fall.

In addition to building the athletic complex, the Bucks and Johnson Controls say they will commit an annual gift of $60,000 for the next 10 years towards community programming. In the first three years, two annual grants of $30,000 each will be given to Playworks, to fund programming at Browning Elementary, and to the Silver Spring Neighborhood Center, to provide after-hours and weekend programming at the new complex.

MPS Superintendent Darienne Driver said the following in a statement:

“Ensuring that all children have top-notch recreational facilities not only provides a safe outlet for young people, it also reinforces to them that they are a vital part of the future of our city and worth the investment of the time and resources that are necessary for the construction of this multi-sport complex.”

Bucks President Peter Feigin had this statement:

“Helping children flourish today is integral to the well-being of our community in the future. Together, the Bucks and Johnson Controls are committed to providing a safe haven for Milwaukee youth to put them on the path towards becoming responsible and productive citizens who will continue to carry our city forward.”

Grady Crosby, Vice President Public Affairs, Chief Diversity Officer and President, Johnson Controls Foundation issued this statement:

“Johnson Controls has a particular interest in making sure that this neighborhood has the resources it needs for its young people. Through this gift, the kids who play in this space will be able to develop athletically, and they will also receive the opportunity to connect with and learn from mentors, coaches and teammates. We are investing in this multi-use court and programming because we believe it takes all of us, working together, to keep our neighborhoods strong and healthy.”