Construction crews damage phone lines, knocking out service to Milwaukee businesses

MILWAUKEE — There’s trouble for AT&T in downtown Milwaukee, after construction crews damaged phone lines.
Several businesses have been impacted. Pizza Shuttle is one of them, according to their website.
AT&T officials said they’re working to restore service, but no time-frame has been announced.