“Everything is awesome:” Master LEGO builder shows off some of his coolest creations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- LEGOLAND's newest Master Model Builder, Greg Nuse, joins Real Milwaukee to show us some of the more magnificent models he's created -- and where you or I could get started.

After building an impressive LEGO model of LEGOLAND Discovery Center Chicago, containing over 3,000 bricks, Streamwood resident Gregory Nuse has officially won the title of the new Master Model Builder of Chicagoland`s largest LEGO box.

Things coming up at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Chicago this summer including: