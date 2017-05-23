“It becomes real:” Greenfield students learn graphic lesson about drinking, texting while driving

GREENFIELD — Students at Greenfield High School learned a graphic lesson Tuesday, May 23rd.

The school teamed up with Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin to teach juniors and seniors about the consequences of drinking and driving, and texting while driving.

The students witnessed a mock car accident that caused death, severe injuries and potential prison time for the 18-year-old drunk driver.

The victims in the crash were played by their classmates.

“It’s an opportunity for us to give a lesson to the students that is real-life, that will hit home emotionally. It’s not liking sitting in a classroom and having teachers talk to you about this type of thing. They’re seeing their classmates and it becomes very real to them,” Paul Thusius, Greenfield High School principal said.

The re-enactment took place in the high school’s parking lot, and featured police officers, firefighters, a Flight for Life helicopter, rescue equipment and more.

Later in the day, students learned the fate of the victims and the life-altering consequences caused by the crash.