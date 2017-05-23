May 23
-
“The sun’ll come out…” Skylight Music Theatre to hold open audition for “Annie”
-
Amazing advertising on Super Bowl Sunday: Which commercial was YOUR favorite?
-
Heath Ledger as you’ve never seen him
-
Show must go on: Shorewood HS helps UWM’s “Arcadia” production move forward in new theater
-
From Bucks’ ball boy to usher: Kenneth Green has seen both the old and the new at the BMO Harris Bradley Center
-
-
Soul 2017: See the 15th annual performance, with more than 150 young people
-
Violent Femmes, Echo & the Bunnymen to play the BMO Harris Pavilion Friday, July 21
-
Life after Lang: Green Bay Packers draft pick, OL Kofi Amichia “ready to go”
-
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed woman on motorized wheelchair pleads not guilty
-
Charged: Milwaukee man admits he left scene of fatal crash because “he was scared”
-
-
The Chainsmokers to headline Summerfest’s 50th on July 4th!
-
Suspect OKs Amazon to hand over Echo recordings in murder case
-
Beer gardens, swimming, Kite Festival and more! Plenty to do in Milw. Co. Memorial Day weekend