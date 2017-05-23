× Meijer home delivery service coming to Wisconsin stores

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Grocery shopping is going to become a lot easier. Meijer and official home delivery partner Shipt announced Tuesday, May 23rd, they are launching store-to-door service from all nine Wisconsin stores beginning on June 8th.

According to a news release from Meijer, using the Shipt smartphone app or placing orders from their computers or tablets, members will be able to access more than 55,000 items available at Meijer stores, note any preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order. Fresh produce, meat, dairy, health and beauty products can all be delivered to your door when it is convenient for you – as soon as one hour after the order is placed, or up to 24 hours in advance. Because most Meijer stores are open 24 hours, Shipt deliveries from those stores will be available around the clock, seven days a week, with the exception of certain holidays. To celebrate the launch of Meijer home delivery in Wisconsin, Shipt is offering $25 off the first order to annual members who sign up prior to launch.

“Providing people with the option to shop online for thousands of grocery products and daily essentials and have them delivered to their door when it’s most convenient for them helps our customers save time,” Art Sebastian, Director of Digital Shopping said. “The personalized service that Shipt offers, coupled with the quality and value our customers love about Meijer, creates a new type of shopping experience in Wisconsin.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Meijer to continue rolling out home delivery across the Midwest,” said Shipt CEO and Founder Bill Smith. “We’re changing the game when it comes to grocery shopping and we’re proud to continue that in Wisconsin with Meijer.”

The news release from Meijer states, since announcing that it was launching the convenient service across the Midwest with official grocery delivery partner Shipt earlier this year, more than 125,000 deliveries have been made in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.

Leading up to the launch, Shipt plans to grow their network of Shoppers, who are responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillments of each order, and customizing orders to meet member preferences. To apply to be a Shipt Shopper, visit Shipt.com and click “Get Paid to Shop.” Shipt plans to hire 10,000 people across the six-state expansion with Meijer. Shipt displays a commitment to each of the communities it serves and plans to identify opportunities to help eliminate hunger and food insecurity in these communities.

Shipt memberships are available for an annual fee of $99 and members have access to free delivery on all orders over $35. For orders under $35, there is a $7 delivery fee. To sign up for Shipt and learn more about the service and availability, visit Shipt.com/Meijer. Milwaukee and Green Bay customers can sign up for Shipt now so they’ll be ready to order items for home delivery the moment the service becomes available.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 230 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the “one-stop shopping” concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About Shipt: Shipt, the nation’s fastest growing online grocery marketplace, works with leading retailers and local stores to deliver groceries via a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Since its founding in 2014, Shipt has been rapidly expanding and now offers quality, personalized grocery delivery to over 20 million households in 40 markets across the country. Shipt offers unlimited grocery deliveries to members for $99 per year. The company currently has offices in Birmingham, AL, and San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit Shipt.com.