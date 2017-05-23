× Men out on bond in drug cases face new charges after 1 allegedly ate gas station donuts

RACINE COUNTY — Two Racine men are facing charges that stem from a gas station theft involving two donuts.

37-year-old Kevin Lynch faces one count of misdemeanor retail theft — intentionally taking less than $500.

32-year-old Brenton Johnson faces two counts of felony bail jumping (repeater).

According to a criminal complaint, Lynch on Monday, May 22nd ate two donuts at a Speedway gas station in Caledonia, and then took off. The donuts were valued at $1.98.

Police tracked him down at the Burger King restaurant on Douglas Avenue in Racine, and took him and Johnson into custody.

The complaint says investigators noted a strong odor of intoxicants on Lynch, and Johnson was found with $1,480 on his person. A K-9 was called to the scene, and the K-9 officer “had a positive hit on the vehicle,” but no illegal drugs were found.

Prosecutors say Johnson told investigators he had the large amount of money on him for “bills.” A preliminary breath test revealed a result of .11.

Investigators learned Lynch was on probation at the time of the alleged theft from the gas station on federal drug charges, with a condition that he commit no further crimes, and Johnson was out on bond on more than a dozen state-level charges, with a condition that he consume no alcoholic beverages. Both have lengthy criminal histories.

Lynch made his initial appearance in court in this case on Tuesday. He has pleaded not guilty. A pre-trial conference was set for June 29th. Cash bond was set at $200.

Johnson was also in court Tuesday. A preliminary hearing was set for June 1st, and cash bond was set at $1,000.