Nelson gives up 4 runs, 8 hits in 5 innings; Brewers fall to Blue Jays

MILWAUKEE — Kendrys Morales hit a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Tuesday night, May 23rd.

Six of the first eight Blue Jays batters reached based against Milwaukee starter Jimmy Nelson (2-3). Toronto pushed across two runs in the second, but the Brewers cut down a runner at the plate and Nelson struck out Ezequiel Carrera to limit the damage.

Morales homered to straightaway center in the fifth to make it 4-0.

Nelson gave up four runs and eight hits in five innings.

The Brewers broke through against Toronto starter Joe Biagini in the fifth on Orlando Arcia’s run-scoring single. Jonathan Villar drove in a pair with a single later in the inning. Biagini departed after walking Eric Thames but reliever Danny Barnes (1-2) struck out Ryan Braun and Travis Shaw to end the threat.

Biagini allowed three runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings. Toronto’s bullpen didn’t allow a run the rest of the game. Roberto Osuna earned his seventh save in 10 chances.

The Brewers won both games played in Toronto in April. The teams close out the two-game series in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon.