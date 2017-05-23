“Please help these people:” Rice Lake man donates $1M after EF3 tornado hit near Chetek

CHETEK — A man from Rice Lake has donated $1 million towards tornado relief after an EF3 tornado hit on May 17th near Chetek. This, according to a news release issued by Governor Scott Walker Tuesday, May 23rd.

Tornado that affected NW WI last week has been confirmed an EF-3 and was on the ground for an incredible 83 miles.https://t.co/PJV80nK3Ib — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) May 24, 2017

According to Walker, Foster Friess has donated the money for a “Challenge Grant” with Red Cedar Church in Rice Lake.

One person was killed and dozens injured when the tornado hit. It caused an estimated $10 million in damage.

Friess says his family will double every amount sent to Red Cedar Church.

“Please dig deeply to help these people, who in less than an hour’s time, life was changed so dramatically for them,” Foster Friess said. “Many of them have nothing but the clothes on their back. Their car is damaged, their home gone, including all the contents blown into the next county. My eagerness to issue the challenge grant to you was inspired when I saw how touched Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker was as he met the people, hugged them, and encouraged them.”

Tax-deductible donations to those affected by the disaster can be made by CLICKING HERE.

“Foster saw the devastation firsthand and he is donating an incredible amount of personal money to help those in need,” Governor Walker said. “I thank the Friess family for their generosity and I know those impacted by these storms greatly appreciate this assistance in their time of need.”