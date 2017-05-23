× Police investigating alleged sexual assault between staff member, student at Whitman Elementary School

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News they are investigating an alleged sexual assault between a staff member and a student at Whitman Elementary School.

Authorities say Tuesday, May 23rd the MPS employee has been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing and the the case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

