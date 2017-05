× Police pursuit involving stolen vehicle ends in crash; 1 taken into custody

MILWAUKEE — One person was taken into custody Monday night, May 22nd after a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle ended in a crash.

Milwaukee police say it started with Glendale police pursuing a stolen vehicle shortly before midnight.

That pursuit went through Glendale and into Milwaukee — where it ended in a crash near 38th and Good Hope.

Officials tell FOX6 News one person was taken into custody.