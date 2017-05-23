Police: Search warrant turns up illegal drugs near Hopkins and Hampton Avenue

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police, along with the DEA and the State Department of Revenue executed a search warrant near Hopkins Street and Hampton Avenue Tuesday morning, May 23rd and located a number of illegal items.

Police say around 5 a.m., officials entered the location and a quantity of illegal drugs were found as well as items held for sale not in compliance with state law.

PHOTO GALLERY

It appears the location authorities executed the search warrant is a corner store called, “Food Town Mini Mart.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this story.