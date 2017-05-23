LIVE VIDEO: Watch: President Trump arrives in Rome

Port Washington police need your help in search for missing 15-year-old girl

Posted 10:30 am, May 23, 2017, by , Updated at 10:34AM, May 23, 2017

Madisyn Brakke

PORT WASHINGTON — Port Washington Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a 15-year-old girl.

Madisyn Brakke was last seen on Friday, May 5th in Wauwatosa. Madisyn is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes, 5’5″ tall and weighing 145 pounds.

Madisyn Brakke

Madisyn has pierced ears and might go by the name of Mady.

If you know of Madisyn’s whereabouts please contact the Port Washington Police Department at 262-284-2611.