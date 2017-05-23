× Port Washington police need your help in search for missing 15-year-old girl

PORT WASHINGTON — Port Washington Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a 15-year-old girl.

Madisyn Brakke was last seen on Friday, May 5th in Wauwatosa. Madisyn is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes, 5’5″ tall and weighing 145 pounds.

Madisyn has pierced ears and might go by the name of Mady.

If you know of Madisyn’s whereabouts please contact the Port Washington Police Department at 262-284-2611.