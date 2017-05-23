× Rock on: After Manchester attack, FOX6’s Ted Perry says young people should keep going to concerts

MANCHESTER, England — FOX6’s Ted Perry is weighing in on the attack in Manchester, England Monday, May 22nd, and encouraging Wisconsin’s young people to keep going to concerts.

A suicide bomber killed at least 22, and injured more than 50 at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in Manchester, which wounded 59 people, though a top American intelligence official said the assertion could not be verified. Manchester Police Chief Ian Hopkins identified the bomber as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, who authorities said died in the attack. Police raided two sites in the northern English city, setting off a controlled explosion in one, and arresting a 23-year-old man in a third location.

After this terror attack, FOX6’s Ted Perry says our message has to be stronger — which is why he’s not going to stop going to shows, and he doesn’t want you to either.

WATCH: