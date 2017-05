× Time change: July 5th Brewers game against the Baltimore Orioles at Miller Park moved up an hour

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced Tuesday, May 23rd that the start time for the Wednesday, July 5th game against the Baltimore Orioles at Miller Park has been moved up an hour, from 7:10 p.m to 6:10 p.m.

The change was made to accommodate last Saturday’s postponed game against the Chicago Cubs, which is being made up at Wrigley Field on Thursday, July 6, beginning at 1:20 p.m.