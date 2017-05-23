“We’re just not ready:” Wisconsin lawmakers push budget vote back

MADISON -- Cut tuition within the University of Wisconsin System, or simply freeze it? On Tuesday, May 23rd, Wisconsin lawmakers delayed a key budget vote because they can't make a decision.

"We're just not ready to make a decision," said Republican Senator Alberta Darling.

Instead of voting on the UW System's budget, lawmakers put it off for at least a week. The Assembly's budget committee co-chair blamed a few Republicans in the Senate.

"It's whether or not we allow a few people to railroad the process," said Republican Rep. John Nygren.

The sticking point is whether to cut tuition in the UW System or freeze it. Governor Scott Walker wants a five percent cut -- a "no go" for Assembly Republicans.

"It was costing $35 million to cut tuition. We'd utilize those dollars in other ways," said Nygren.

Senate Republicans don't have a position yet. When will there be a breakthrough? Senator Darling called that a "very, very good question."

"I don't want to be doom and gloom here. There's just a difference of opinion on the tuition and I don't think that's that unusual," said Darling.

The day started with growing tension between Walker and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, over Walker's tweets; threatening to veto the entire budget if lawmakers don't approve one of his proposals, a property tax cut.

Vos compared Walker to President Donald Trump. Walker and Vos appeared together at the Capitol on a separate issue Tuesday, but didn't take questions about their public split.

Democrats were quick to highlight the division.

"If a governor thinks he needs to go to Twitter to talk to his majority party, I would think there are probably problems with that relationship," said Senator Jon Erpenbach.

Nygren and Darling, the budget committee co-chairs, downplayed Walker's tweets. Darling said she didn't think they were meant as a threat. Regardless, lawmakers aren't on the same page on UW tuition, and haven't even gotten to the biggest source of division yet -- that's the transportation budget.

Nygren said the budget might be done late.