5 school bus passengers seriously hurt in crash with truck in Grant County

LANCASTER, Wis. — A collision between a school bus and a dump truck in Grant County sent five passengers on the bus to the hospital.

Sheriff’s officials say the crash at a Patch Grove intersection caused one of the bus passengers to be thrown from the vehicle. Authorities say the bus spun around, went into a ditch, through a barbed-wire fence and came to rest in a pasture about 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 23rd.

Three other bus passengers were treated at the scene.