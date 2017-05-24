$5,000 bond for man resembling “The Joker,” accused of pointing gun at drivers

MIAMI, Florida — A man who resembles comic book villain “The Joker” appeared in bond court Wednesday, May 24th.

According to Miami-Dade police, 29-year-old Lawrence Sullivan was arrested the previous day for pointing a gun at passing drivers.

When police arrived, they said they noticed he resembled the DC Comics villain The Joker.

He has green hair, as well as tattoos covering his face, arms and chest, and he told police he’s a tattoo model.

Sullivan was charged with carrying a concealed firearm.

Bond was set at $5,000.