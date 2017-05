× Brewers lose third straight game, falling to Blue Jays 8-4

MILWAUKEE — Ryan Goins hit his first career grand slam, one of four homers for the Toronto Blue Jays in an 8-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, May 24th.

The Blue Jays swept the two-game interleague series and wrapped up a seven-game road trip with three straight victories.

Kevin Pillar, Devon Travis and Jose Bautista hit solo shots for the Blue Jays, who have homered in four straight games. Bautista’s towering shot caromed off the Miller Lite sign high above the center-field wall 400 feet from the plate.

Marcus Stroman (5-2) allowed four hits and a season-high four walks but won his fourth straight game, pitching into the sixth before Domingo Santana’s two-out, three-run homer cut Toronto’s lead to four.

The bullpen ended the afternoon by retiring 10 of the Brewers’ final 11 hitters. Goins’ grand slam in the sixth provided more than enough cushion.

A .202 hitter entering the game, Goins hit an 0-1 pitch from reliever Oliver Drake into the right-field stands to break open what had been a 4-1 game in the top of the sixth. The lefty-hitting Goins left an impression in what might be his last game at shortstop before regular Troy Tulowitzki (right hamstring) returns from the disabled list.

Matt Garza (2-1) had the worst outing of his season, allowing seven hits and six runs over 5 2/3 innings. His ERA ballooned from 2.43 to 3.60 after giving up three homers.

The Brewers lost their third straight game.