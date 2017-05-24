× Bring an appetite to Summerfest’s 50th, there are lots of new food and beverage options

MILWAUKEE — If you’re hungry, read at your own risk!

Summerfest revealed on Wednesday, May 24th more than 50 new food and beverage options for Summerfest’s 50th edition.

The new items were announced at a special event at Pick ‘n Save in Hales Corners — and also featured sampling of some of the new foods. The complete list of new food and beverage items for Summerfest 2017 are as follows:

AJ Bombers (Northwestern Mutual Children’s Area):

Bacon Cheeseburger Combo – a smashburger-style patty, American cheese and crisp Nueske’s bacon on a fresh, toasted potato roll with tater tots on the side.

Angelo’s (Harley-Davidson Roadhouse):

Stuffed Pasta Pizza features a garlic Romano crust, stuffed with penne pasta, homemade meatballs and Italian sausage, topped with mozzarella cheese and signature red sauce.

Auntie Anne’s (U.S. Cellular Connections Stage):

Bucket of pretzel nuggets.

Botanas (Ethnic Village):

Non-alcoholic Horchata – a delightful combination of condensed milk, rice water and cinnamon.

Cedar Crest (Northwestern Mutual Children’s Area):

Waffle Nachos Hot Fudge Sundae – vanilla ice cream with hot fudge, waffle nachos, whipped cream and cherry.

Chubby’s Cheesesteaks (American Family Insurance Amphitheater Forecourt):

Spicy Pepper Jack Cheese Bites – piping hot, bite size pieces of Wisconsin pepper jack cheese, coated in a flavorful and crispy breading, then fried to perfection.

Tater Tot & Bacon Cheesesteak – Ribeye steak and onions sautéed on the grill, layered on top of crunchy seasoned tater tots on a soft fresh-baked Italian hoagie, then topped with crispy bacon and indulgent Cheese Whiz.

Cousins Subs (Northwestern Mutual Children’s Area):

Cousins Subs “Big Cheese’ sub features an indulgent pairing of chicken or steak fresh off the grill topped with bacon, sautéed onions, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, sharp cheese sauce made locally and Wisconsin cheese curds.

Option to add Wisconsin cheese curds to any sub.

Divino (Ethnic Village):

Burrata Caprese – a fresh creamy mozzarella ball served with Roma tomatoes, spring mix, olive oil and balsamic glaze.

Garlic Bread Sticks – baked soft breadsticks in garlic butter and seasoning, served with tomato sauce.

Dessert Pizza – sugar coated fry dough, topped with Nutella chocolate spread and fresh whipped cream.

Famous Dave’s (Ethnic Village):

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich – roasted, pulled chicken is mixed with Rich and Sassy BBQ sauce, topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese and a drizzle of BBQ sauce, and served on a fresh bun.

Flannery’s Bar & Restaurant (Ethnic Village):

Blackened Chicken Panini – wood-fired flatbread with blackened fresh chicken breast prepared using a medium blackening spice from the Milwaukee Spice House, topped with homemade black bean corn relish, cheddar jack cheese and finished on a flat top griddle with a Panini press.

Buffalo Chicken Panini – wood-fired flatbread with tempura chicken tenders, tossed in our signature buffalo sauce, cheddar jack cheese, and finished on our flat top griddle with a Panini press. Sided with blue cheese dressing.

Blackened Chicken Chopped Salad – chopped iceberg lettuce tossed in our homemade southwest vinaigrette dressing, topped with blackened fresh chicken breast using a medium blackening spice from the Milwaukee Spice House, homemade black bean corn relish and diced tomatoes.

Loaded Fries – signature seasoned waffle fries topped with tempura chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, nacho cheese sauce and fresh diced tomatoes. Sided with blue cheese dressing.

Greek Village (Ethnic Village; Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard):

Gyro Supreme – traditional Gyro plus feta cheese and pepperoncini.

Keftedes (Greek Meatballs) – homemade meatballs served over rice with garlic & mint tomato sauce.

Island Noodles (Ethnic Village):

Island Slaw – gluten free Island Coleslaw with teriyaki chicken, crushed pineapple, mandarin oranges, sriracha glaze, topped with Macadamia nuts.

Louise’s Trattoria (Water Street Brewery):

Short Rib Arancini with Truffle Cream – homemade parmesan risotto combined with chianti braised short rib, breaded and deep fried. Drizzled with truffle cream sauce.

Mader’s (Ethnic Village):

Beer Battered Bratwurst on a Stick – a Usinger’s bratwurst, dipped in a German lager batter, deep-fried and served with pickles and sauerkraut.

Bacon Spatzle “Mac” & Cheese – homemade Spatzle with Swiss cheese sauce, hickory smoked bacon and chives.

Martino’s (American Family Insurance Amphitheater):

Pretzilla – warm, soft, lightly salted, big Bavarian style pretzel.

Pretzilla with Pine River Beer Cheese – warm, soft, lightly salted, big Bavarian style pretzel paired with a zesty beer cheese made with aged natural cheddar cheese.

Nachos with Pine River Mild Jalapeno Cheese – tortilla chips with Pine River’s award winning mild jalapeno cheese made with aged natural cheddar cheese.

Major Goolsby’s (Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard)

White Cheddar Cheese Curds – natural Wisconsin white cheese curds breaded in a crunchy seasoned coating. Served with ranch dressing.

Millie’s (Ethnic Village):

Italian Crusted Cheese Curds – savory white cheddar cheese curds coated with Italian spices and sprinkled with parsley and Romano cheese.

Peter Sciortino’s Bakery (Miller Lite Oasis):

Jumbo Plain Cupcake – a vanilla cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream and sprinkles.

Jumbo Chocolate Oreo Cupcake – a chocolate cupcake filled with fudge and topped with Oreo buttercream and Oreo cookie crumbles.

Jumbo Red Velvet Cupcake – a red velvet cupcake filled with cream cheese buttercream then topped with vanilla buttercream and fudge drizzle.

Jumbo Salty Dog Cupcake – a vanilla cupcake filled with caramel then topped with a light caramel buttercream, roasted pecans and sea salt.

Salted Caramel Frappe – a cold blended drink made with a salted caramel flavor, ice and whole milk.

Coffee Frappe – a cold blended drink made with a coffee flavor, ice and whole milk.

Pitch’s & Miss Katie’s Diner (American Family Insurance Amphitheater Forecourt):

Walking Pasta -4 cocktail meatballs in tomato sauce on a toothpick with bow tie pasta & garlic bread.

Fresh Cheese Curds.

Assorted bags of Frito-Lay snacks.

Saz’s (Northwestern Mutual Children’s Area):

House made Cheddar Potato Tots with BBQ Pork & Chives – 4 housemade Wisconsin cheddar potato tots, drizzled with Saz’s Original BBQ Sauce, topped with all natural Duroc pulled pork and chives.

Saz’s Dockside (BMO Harris Pavilion):

Stuffed Bacon-Wrapped Jalapenos – fresh jalapenos stuffed with Saz’s BBQ Pork and Wisconsin cheddar cheese, wrapped in bacon and deep-fried to perfection. Served with a side of Saz’s Spicy White BBQ Sauce.

Deep-Fried Bread Pudding Bites Ice Cream Sundae – Cedar Crest Premium Vanilla Ice Cream surrounded by a trio of house-made deep-fried vanilla bread pudding bites and drizzled with sea salt caramel.

Solo (American Family Insurance Amphitheater Forecourt):

Bacon Ravioli Completely Noodle-Less Ravioli – 6 slices of bacon hand woven into ravioli filled with ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella. Served with BBQ ranch dipping sauce.

Trinity Three Irish Pubs (Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard):

Loaded Potato Skins – homemade loaded potato skins with bacon, cream cheese & scallion. Topped with WSB Amber beer cheese sauce & sour cream.

Deep South Twister Dog – Usinger’s smoked sausage wrapped with twisted sweet potato and deep-fried. Loaded with pimiento cheese sauce, WSB Amber braised onions, chipotle ketchup & pickled peppers.

Usinger’s Wurst Garden (Ethnic Village):

Jumbo Pretzel – a 24 oz. Pretzel, suitable for sharing, salted and buttered, served with German mustard and cheese sauce.

Usinger’s Cheese & Sausage Plate- Usinger’s hard salami, beef summer sausage, braunschweiger, sliced Swiss and cheddar cheese with crackers and mustard.

Vagabond (Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard):

Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Tacos – 2 tacos filled with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Vagabond chili, coffee smoked brisket, serrano crema, pickled red pepper, cheese curds and scallions.

Deep-Fried Mojito – a signature cocktail turned dessert. Lime rum flavored cake soaked in lime rum flavored simple syrup stuffed with mint cream cheese filling, battered and deep-fried. Topped with lime rum flavored syrup and mint flavored whipped cream.

Venice Club (Harley-Davidson Roadhouse):

Hand-Cut Fries with malt vinegar.

Hand-Cut Truffle Fries sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

Pizza Lorina – pizza layered with creamy garlic sauce, fresh spinach, charcoal grilled chicken, caramelized onions, real bacon bits and parmesan cheese.

Ward’s House of Prime (Ethnic Village):

Ward’s Burger – Prime Angus Burger with sliced prime rib, provolone cheese, sautéed mushrooms, onions, and Horsey Sauce on a brioche bun. Served with tater tots.

Point Burger – Prime Angus Burger with Montamore Cheese, Nueske’s Bacon and truffle aioli on a brioche bun. Served with tater tots.

Peppercorn Burger – Prime Angus Burger with cracked black pepper, blue cheese, and green peppercorn mayo on a brioche bun. Served with tater tots.

Water Street Brewery (Water Street Brewery):

Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich – panko and pretzel crusted chicken breast, bacon, mesclun greens, Gouda cheese, and honey mustard on a Pretzilla Bun.

Brew City Mac – loaded homemade mac ‘n cheese with WSB Amber beer cheese, cheddar, Muenster, mozzarella, panko, scallion & red peppers. Load it up with Usinger’s brat and/or bacon.

Hot Bavarian Pretzel Twists – Miller Bakery Bavarian style pretzels served with our own WSB Amber beer cheese and whole grain mustard.

Yard Bird Nachos – Chipless Nachos. Crispy chicken cracklin’s smothered in cheesy mashed potatoes, house rubbed pulled chicken, corn salsa, homemade pickled peppers. Gluten-free and low carb.

Wong’s Wok (Harley-Davidson Roadhouse):

Kowloon Beef – marinated in a signature marinade blend, grilled to perfection, and served on a skewer.

Wong’s Appetizer Sampler – includes Wong’s new Kowloon Beef as well as an egg roll, Wong’s Fried Chicken, and Crab Rangoon.

Festival Plate – includes Wong’s new Kowloon Beef as well as Sesame Chicken and Chicken Fried Rice.

Kowloon Beef with Chicken Fried Rice – this new combo plate includes Wong’s new Kowloon Beef as well as Chicken Fried Rice.

NEW BEVERAGES

Blue Moon Summer Honey Wheat Slightly sweet clover honey taste with a hint of citrus. Very light biscuit malt taste with a low hop bitterness to provide balance.

Henry's Hard Soda – Grape Perfect blend of delicious grape flavor and a subtle citrus aroma. (Exclusively available at the Miller Long Bar in the Miller Lite Oasis).

Henry's Hard Sparkling – Lemon Lime Lemon-Lime is a low-carb spiked sparkling water with a crystal clear look, a sparkling effervescence, and under 95 calories. It's light and refreshing, with a pleasant citrus aroma highlighted by notes of lime and lemon zest for just a hint of tart and sweet flavor. (Exclusively available at the Miller Long Bar in the Miller Lite Oasis).

Henry's Hard Sparkling – Passion Fruit Passion Fruit is a low-carb spiked sparkling water to help you be your best-ish. With under 95 calories, it's a light sparkling water with vibrant carbonation, hints of passion fruit, and an aroma highlighted by berry notes to give this refreshing treat a pleasing hint of tartness. (Exclusively available at the Miller Long Bar in the Miller Lite Oasis).

JoJo's Martini Lounge Mojito-tini Mint infused rum, lime juice, simple syrup.

Lakefront Clutch Cargo Double IPA It is bursting with tropical fruit flavor. The citrus aroma gives way to orange, mango and pineapple characters and the lightly roasted malts add a subtle sweetness to the finish.

Lakefront El Wisco Lakefront's new Summer Seasonal. It's a light-bodied beer that's made with pale and honey malt as well as flaked maize. The finish is dry, smooth and thirst quenching.

Lakefront Pils It is an easy drinking German-style Pilsner that has a golden color with a spicy hop forward character. This full-flavored session beer has a crisp and refreshing finish.

Leinenkugel's Anniversary Lager A blend of German tradition and American ingenuity, this limited time collaboration lager celebrates Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company's 150th anniversary. Brewed in the spirit of Reinheitsgebot with unique American ingredients for a flavorful, balanced, and refreshing beer.

Leinenkugel's Canoe Paddler This Kolsch-style beer is brewed with a touch of rye for a slightly spicy flavor and clean, dry finish.

Life WTR Purified, ph balanced water designed to refresh the creative mind, restore the creative body and inspire the creative spirit. Purified, ph balanced water with electrolyte minerals for taste. Available at the Catalano Produce Stands, Koepsell's Popcorn Wagons and other food vendors throughout the festival.

Miller Lite Fresh Tank Beer Tank Beer brings a true Milwaukee original straight from the brewery to the bar.

Redd's Blueberry Ale Ripe blueberry tones, ending with the signature crisp apple character. Exclusively available at the Briggs 3 bar located across from Major Goolsby's.

Redd's Peach Ale Just ripe flavor, with that signature peach sweetness and hint of tartness. Exclusively available at the Briggs 3 bar located across from Major Goolsby's.

Redd's Raspberry Ale Juicy raspberry flavor that is refreshing and crisp. It starts with a surge of berry flavor with slight tartness and finishing with Redd's signature crisp apple. Exclusively available at the Briggs 3 bar located across from Major Goolsby's.

Steel Reserved Spiked Watermelon Bold watermelon and strawberry flavors are blended for a sweet fresh start and a tart finish. Available at the Steel Reserve Cart located along the Lake walk near the Harley-Davidson Stage.

For more information on menu items, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options, visit summerfest.com/food-and-beverages/

Summerfest will take place June 28 – July 2 and July 4 – July 9 from noon until midnight and will be closed Monday, July 3.