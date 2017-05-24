× Clocked at 110 mph: Packers safety Jermaine Whitehead cited on I-43

Green Bay Packers safety Jermaine Whitehead was pulled over by a Sheboygan County sheriff’s deputy this past week for allegedly driving 110 miles an hour in a 70 mile an hour zone.

Whitehead was pulled over around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, May 19th on I-43 near Smies Rd. in the Town of Holland.

The traffic report indicates the deputy saw a vehicle traveling northbound on I-43, passing a semi at a high rate of speed. His laser gun indicated a speed of 110 miles per hour.

After he was pulled over, Whitehead showed his Mississippi driver’s license to the deputy. Whitehead “originally said he was going 75 to 80.” After the deputy told him he was doing 40 miles an hour over the posted speed limit, “he did not contest” the speed.

The report says Whitehead and three others in the car “were heading to Green Bay as they have to work at 8am.” That’s when the deputy learned they were all Packers players.

Whitehead was cited.

The deputy “advised them to slow down so they can make it safe to work.”