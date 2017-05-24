× Contractor for Milwaukee streetcar project damages underground utility

MILWAUKEE — Contractors working on the Milwaukee streetcar project have damaged an underground telecommunication utility, according to city officials.

Milwaukee Department of Public Works Commissioner Ghassan Korban says the contractor is coordinating with the utility to get the line repaired as quickly as possible.

The situation has not affected the construction timetable for the streetcar.

