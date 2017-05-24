× “Didn’t have to happen:” Family of man struck by piece of truck debris on I-94 needs your help

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The family of a Brookfield man, killed while driving on I-94 when a piece of a semi’s braking system disconnected from the truck and went through his windshield is asking for the public’s help.

The family of 51-year-old Jay Tichelaar hopes you can help identify the trailer in this case.

An attorney representing the family issued the following statement Wednesday, May 24th:

“The family of Mr. Tichelaar is asking the community for help in identifying the semi-tractor trailer involved in this case. This case involves a random death that did not have to happen. All of us need to be protected from trucking companies that fail to care for their vehicles. The safety of our highways depends on accountability and therefore, it is important to determine the root cause of this crash in

order to deter future neglect.”

This happened around 5:00 p.m. Monday, May 22nd on I-94 eastbound, just east of Johnson Creek. The semi did not stop and the Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating.

Anyone with possible information relating to the semi is asked to immediately contact either the Wisconsin State Patrol at (608) 846-8500 or Attorney Frank T. Pasternak of Pasternak & Zirgibel, S.C. at (262) 785-0802.