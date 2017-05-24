× Gavitt Games: Marquette to host Purdue, Wisconsin hosts Xavier in November

MILWAUKEE/MADISON — Marquette will host Purdue on November 14th as part of the Gavitt Games series that matches up teams from the Big East and Big Ten conferences.

The leagues announced the schedule for the series on Wednesday, May 24th.

The Golden Eagles and Boilermakers both made the NCAA Tournament this year. Purdue will return to the Bradley Center, where the team won two games in the NCAAs in March before falling to Kansas in the regional semifinals.

The Gavitt Games series is named after Big East founder Dave Gavitt.

Wisconsin will host Xavier on November 16th as part of the Gavitt Games.

The Musketeers and Badgers will play for the first time since their memorable meeting in the 2016 NCAA Tournament. Bronson Koenig hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to clinch seventh-seeded Wisconsin’s 66-63 win over second-seeded Xavier in the second round.

The Badgers lost at Creighton last season.