Half of cities making list of “Drunkest Cities in America” are located in Wisconsin!

MILWAUKEE — Half of the cities listed on 24/7 Wall Street’s list of “Drunkest Cities in America” are located in Wisconsin.

According to a news release from 24/7 Wall Street Wednesday, May 24th, Milwaukee ranks #20 on the list — with 22.5% of Milwaukee’s metro area adults reporting that they drink excessively or binge drink on a regular basis, well above the 18.0% share of American adults.

Once again, Wisconsin topped all states on the list — with 10 cities making that list:

#1: Green Bay

#2: Eau Claire

#3: Appleton

#4: Madison

#6: Oshkosh

#9 Wausau

#10: La Crosse

#12: Fond du Lac

#15: Sheboygan

CLICK HERE for the complete list.

In Milwaukee, 24/7 Wall Street’s reports there are 3.1 bars in the metro area for every 10,000 residents, well more than double the nationwide concentration of 1.3 bars per 10,000 people. More venues to consume alcohol can lead to more widespread consumption.

Here are some stats on drinking in Milwaukee, via 24/7 Wall Street:

Percentage of adults drinking to excess: 22.5%

Percentage of driving deaths involving alcohol: 36.4%

Estimated number of bars: 494

Median household income: $56,247

CLICK HERE to view Milwaukee’s Report Card.

24/7 Wall Street reviewed excessive drinking rates in 381 metro areas to identify the drunkest and driest cities in the United States. According to 24/7 Wall Street, heavy drinking cities tend to have better educated, higher earning, and — counter-intuitively — healthier populations than cities with the lowest excessive drinking rates.