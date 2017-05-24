× Illinois man arrested for OWI, driving without a license, insurance after chain-reaction hit-and-run

MOUNT PLEASANT — An Illinois man has been arrested, accused of OWI in connection with a hit-and-run crash that happened Wednesday morning, May 24th in Mount Pleasant. Four people had to be taken to the hospital as a result of this crash.

It happened shortly before 10:00 a.m. at Durand and Oakes Road.

Police said an investigation revealed a Chevy Venture was headed eastbound on Durand and struck a vehicle stopped in traffic for a red light. It didn’t appear the striking vehicle made any attempt to stop, police said. This led to a chain-reaction crash, involving a total of four vehicles.

Four people had to be taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene on foot, police said.

Witnesses provided officers with a description, and direction of travel, and the 48-year-old Illinois man was located on a city bus, and taken into custody on charges of OWI, hit-and-run causing injury, obstructing an officer, operating without a valid driver’s license, inattentive driving and driving without insurance.

He was transported to the Racine County Jail, where he was held on two outstanding warrants, as well as the criminal charges.