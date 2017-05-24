MCTS remembers longtime bus driver Anthony Jamal, killed by suspected drunk driver

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Transit System is remembering a longtime bus driver who was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver, officials say. The MCTS driver is 51-year-old Anthony Jamal.

Jamal was walking near 107th and Bradley Road on May 4th to catch a bus on his way to work when he was hit by a car. Police say the driver of the car fled the scene but then came back. She was arrested for drunk driving. Jamal was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries on May 18th.

Officials say Jamal started driving for MCTS in September 1995. They say over the years, he received numerous commendations for his excellence behind the wheel and with passengers.

Services for Jamal will take place on Saturday, May 27th at 1:00 p.m. at the Christian Fair Fellowship Church at 8633 Good Hope Road.

The public is welcome to attend.