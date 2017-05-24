× Milwaukee police: 52-year-old man shot, wounded near Teutonia and Locust

MILWAUKEE — A 52-year-old man was shot and wounded in the neighborhood near Teutonia and Locust on Wednesday afternoon, May 24th.

Officers were called to the neighborhood around 4:00 p.m. Officials say the circumstances surrounding this shooting remain unclear at this time.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

MPD is currently searching for the suspect and seeking a motive.

