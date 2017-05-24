× Milwaukee Repertory Theater on the hunt for the next “Tiny Tim”

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Repertory Theater announced on Wednesday, May 24th that it is on the hunt for a “Tiny Tim” capable of delivering the most memorable and spirited line in A Christmas Carol – “God Bless us everyone!”

A news release indicates in addition to the role of Tiny Tim, several other young performer roles are available. Performers of all ethnicities, ages 7 – 17, are encouraged to audition.

Parents who would like their children to audition should send in their submission, which must include the young performer’s name, a recent photo, age, height and weight, a parent/guardian’s phone number and email address, and a brief note from the young performer telling the theater about themselves and why they would like to be in A Christmas Carol.

Submit material the following ways:

Electronically: email the submission to acckidssm@milwaukeerep.com.

In Person: Drop off materials at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater Reception desk.

Mail: Milwaukee Repertory Theater

ATTN: Audra Kuchling

108 E. Wells St.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

All information must arrive at The Rep by Monday, June 5, at 5:00 p.m.

Auditions will be held on Saturday, June 17. Those chosen from submitted materials will be notified of an audition time and receive materials to prepare for the audition. Callbacks will be held later in the day. No one will be seen without an appointment.

A Christmas Carol rehearses Tuesdays through Sundays from October 31 to November 26 and performs November 28 – December 24 at the Pabst Theater. Note that young performers will need to miss school for technical rehearsals and matinee performances. All young performers must be accompanied at the audition by a parent or legal guardian.