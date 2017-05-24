“More complex care:” Froedtert unveils new state-of-the-art ‘Integrated Procedural Platform’ facility

MILWAUKEE — Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin is nearing the end of a four-year long multi-phase construction project. The new hospital wing will provide cutting-edge care that will better accommodate today’s surgical technologies.

“It is exciting, and it’s exciting to work in what you know as a state-of-the-art facility,” said Dr. Gary Seabrook, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin.

The new 200,000 square foot facility called, the “Integrated Procedural Platform,” or IPP, will combine surgical and interventional care areas on a single, centrally-located floor. It’s the first major upgrade since the 1980s.

“For our patients, this means more complex care in a single setting,” said Dr. Seabrook.

The procedural suites are complete with the latest in in technology and are twice the size of the old rooms.

“The extra space is important so that the training and the specialization and all the equipment can be used without providing a compromise in the sterility,” said Dr. Seabrook.

Speaking of sterilization, the IPP has a special air flow system to prevent the risk of infection.

“So in these operating rooms all of the air is circulated 20 times an hour so that new air is brought in essentially every three minutes, that’s been filtered through a HEPA filtering system and electronic filters, so we’re guaranteed that the air is clean,” Seabrook said.

All 45 suites are equipped with advanced imaging, including the neuro-interventional radiology system with four high-resolution cameras.

“So you can get different angles and it really does give you a live 3-D image which helps treat the patient,” said Dr. Julie Aguilar, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin is one of six hospital across the country to offer this advanced imaging technology and allows them to care for a multitude of patients.

Froedtert has been able to undergo the construction while operating the hospital full time, which means no procedures were canceled or postponed during construction.

The first patients will be treated at the new facility on June 5th.