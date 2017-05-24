Police: Female’s body found inside home as police searched for child abuse suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police say a female victim's body was discovered inside a home near 47th and Brentwood during an investigation into child abuse.

Police said around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 24th, they were searching for a child abuse suspect alleged to have previously struck a five-year-old family member, causing serious injuries and hospitalization. The suspect was believed to be armed with a firearm and inside of a residence.

The "Tactical Enforcement Unit" and crisis negotiators responded to the scene and entry was made into the home.

A deceased female was found in the residence and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The suspect in both the child abuse and homicide is a 49-year old man and has been arrested by Milwaukee Police in Racine County.

The investigation is ongoing.