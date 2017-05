SAN FRANCISCO — A tourist attraction in San Francisco will offer a limited-time attraction in July, where visitors can dine amongst live rats. No, really!

According to CNN, for two days, The San Francisco Dungeon will host the “Rat Cafe.” For $50, diners can sip coffee and munch pastries alongside the creepy critters.

Before you freak out, the rodents are domesticated and disease-free, and come courtesy of a local animal rescue. In fact, patrons will even have the opportunity to adopt one.