Sentencing set for mother accused of child neglect, her toddler got hold of methadone

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge is set to sentence 27-year-old Courtney Starck on Wednesday afternoon, May 24th after she pleaded guilty last month to one count of child neglect (bodily harm) — an amended charge.

Starck is the mother of a toddler who had to be saved with the opioid antidote Narcan after the child got hold of methadone.

According to a criminal complaint, her 21-month-old son ingested methadone from a syringe. It was kept “on shelf just above the kitchen table.” The incident happened in an apartment near S. 51st and Plainfield on March 4th. Starck told police she put the boy to bed, but later noticed “his lips were turning blue, his skin was pale and he wasn’t responding to her.”

Starck’s boyfriend called 911, and first responders administered Narcan.

Starck told police she doesn’t have a prescription for methadone and purchases it off the street. She later told police she stole it from a family member.

