There’s a new way to workout at the WAC in Menomonee Falls, it involves a paddle board

MENOMONEE FALLS --There's a new way to workout at the WAC in Menomonee Falls. It involves elements of yoga and interval training, but the whole class takes place on a paddle board. Carl introduces us to "Glide Fit."

About Wisconsin Athletic Club (website)

Originally founded as The Racquetball Club in 1976, we are now one club with seven great locations conveniently located in your neighborhood—down the street from where you live or work. Locally owned and operated, we have a vested interest in the well-being of the communities we serve. Our mission to “make a difference in people’s lives” extends to the businesses, organizations and neighbors that surround our clubs.

Everyone comes to the club with a different goal, from dropping a dress size, crossing a finish line or climbing a mountain, to being able to pick up a grandchild, lowering blood pressure or simply climbing a flight of stairs. Whatever your goal may be, our priority is to make you feel welcome, comfortable and important every time you visit.

Creating connections with and between our members is the focus of every WAC Team Member and the key to our longevity and your success. Our talented, enthusiastic staff has the knowledge and resources to help you build healthy habits and achieve your goals.