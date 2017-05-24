× “Want to take a ride with me?” West Milwaukee police investigate child enticement incident

WEST MILWAUKEE — The West Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a child enticement case that occurred Tuesday, May 23rd.

It happened near 44th and Greenfield Avenue shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Police say a girl was walking in the area when a man in a black Sedan with a soft black top and gold emblems approached her. The man allegedly followed the girl slowly as she continued to walk.

Police say the man then asked the girl, “do you want to take a ride with me?” When the girl said no, the man allegedly continued to follow her in his vehicle for several blocks until she reached a school crossing guard.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20’s with short hair.

Anyone with information is on this incident is asked to call the West Milwaukee Police Department at 414-645-2151.