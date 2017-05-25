× 42-year-old motorcyclist seriously hurt after veering off road in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A 42-year-old man was seriously hurt after officials say he lost control of his motorcycle and veered into a ditch on County Road XX, in the Township of Farmington, Washington County.

The crash occurred Thursday, May 25th shortly after 5:15 p.m.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, initial investigation shows the 42-year-old man from Adell, Wisconsin, was operating a motorcycle westbound on County Road XX, when he skidded and lost control for an unknown reason. He crossed over into the south ditch and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Officials say the operator was flown by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital and is in serious condition. He sustained a head injury and internal injuries and is currently unconscious.

The motorcycle sustained extensive damage and the roadway was closed for approximately one hour to investigate and clean up the scene.

The 42-year-old injured operator was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

