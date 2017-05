GREEN BAY — It looks like it pays to protect Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers quarterback bought his offensive linemen personalized ATVs for Christmas, and they finally arrived Wednesday, May 24th.

The gifts weren’t cheap either — Polaris says the model costs $16,000 – $20,000 each.

Bryan Bulaga tweeted a picture Wednesday evening showing off his new gift, with Rodgers spotted in the background.

So you could call this the best Christmas gift ever.Thank you @AaronRodgers12 for this awesome @PolarisORV ! These things are ridiculous! pic.twitter.com/ETZKdKb8kP — Bryan Bulaga (@BBulaga) May 24, 2017

Merry Christmas, guys!