After fight at school, rumors on social media, Oak Creek H.S. principal sends letter to parents

OAK CREEK — The principal of Oak Creek High School on Thursday, May 25th issued a letter to parents after a fight Monday, May 22nd in the school’s cafeteria that apparently spilled into the Pick ‘n Save parking lot across the street.

The principal’s letter says three students were arrested for disorderly conduct. He noted that these students were not involved in physical contact.

Those involved in the physical altercation on school grounds were suspended from school for multiple days, and arrested and ticketed, the principal said.

The principal’s letter makes reference to “rumors and social media activity stemming from this incident” — postings they’re monitoring. The principal said the students involved with these social media posts “received school-level discipline action and will potentially have police contact.”

Oak Creek School District Superintendent Tim Culver told FOX6 News Thursday there were no credible threats to the school, and there were no incidents at the school on Thursday.

Below is the letter from Principal Michael Read:

“Dear Oak Creek Community: In an effort to give you accurate information about recent events regarding safety at Oak Creek High School, I am sharing the following information with you. On Monday there was a physical altercation in the cafeteria during the freshman lunch hour. This altercation was a result of students making insensitive, racial comments and epitaphs. Student’s inappropriate concerns moved this tension from the high school into the community. Being aware of these tensions, we contacted the Oak Creek Police Department and made sure there was a presence within the community. I personally went across the street to the Pick ‘n Save parking lot to deal with any ill-mannered behaviors by our students. In working with the Oak Creek Police Officers, the area was vacated and three students were not involved in physical contact, but were arrested for disorderly conduct. Those students involved in the physical altercation on school grounds were suspended from school for multiple days, ticketed and arrested. We are aware of a variety of rumors and social media activity stemming from this incident. We take all information related to potential violence very seriously and we have been monitoring the social media postings. We have spoken with all students whose names are affiliated these messages, providing them with corrective directives and have made contact with their parents. These students also received school-level discipline action and will potentially have police contact. We continue to work in partnership with the Oak Creek Police, investigating all rumors and possible threats. Parents, you are a critical component in assuring that our community and school are safe. We ask that you report any information that might affect the safety of the school, students, or staff to BOTH the high school and the Oak Creek Police Department. Sincerely, Michael Read Principal”