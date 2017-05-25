Bride’s ‘something blue’ goes viral in heartwarming tribute

Many brides honor the tradition of “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.” But instead of wearing something blue, one woman turned it into a promise to help her sick uncle get better.

According to KFVS, Ali Ferrell’s uncle, 92-year-old Marine veteran Bill Eblen, had gotten sick with pneumonia and it wasn’t clear if he was going to be able to make his niece’s ceremony.

“One of the nurses there at the hospital asked him what his goal was and that’s what they wrote on the board. He said ‘I want to be your something blue at her wedding,'” said Ferrell.

With that goal in mind, Eblen worked hard on his recovery so he could grant his niece her wish she always wanted — her uncle walking her down the aisle.

“I said I’m 92 and a half years old, this is a miracle happening to me!” said Eblen.

During the wedding, Eblen stood guard next to the alter. He says the moment reminded him of the women he returned home to after serving time in Okinawa and North Korea.

Ferrell said she had a perfect wedding, with something old, something new, something borrowed and the special person who will forever be her something blue.