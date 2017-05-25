× Captured: U.S. Marshals arrest Dwayne Chaney, wanted in fatal shooting of Michael Prescott

MILWAUKEE — A man who has been profiled twice on FOX6 News as one of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted was arrested on Thursday, May 25th.

U.S. Marshals arrested Dwayne Chaney with assistance from the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Chaney was wanted by police detectives for the shooting death of Milwaukee resident Michael Prescott in November 2015. Prescott was shot and killed while outside a friend’s home near 12th and Reservoir.

A criminal complaint says a woman told police she heard yelling, then looked out her window to see her ex-boyfriend approaching her current boyfriend as he sat in his car. She then saw the suspect, Dwayne Chaney, shoot her boyfriend. Police say Chaney then broke through a downstairs window and went after his ex-girlfriend. A criminal complaint says he struck the woman in her head with a pistol, and the weapon jammed.

Chaney is charged with first degree intentional homicide.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.