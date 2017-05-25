× Doe delivers fawn “a little early” on the side of the roadway after crash near Waupun

WAUPUN — Officials with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, May 25th shared photos on social media after a bittersweet incident near Waupun.

According to sheriff’s officials, a deputy was dispatched to the scene of a crash Thursday on Highway 49, north of Waupun. Upon arrival, the deputy found something precious — a fawn lying next to her mother, who had unfortunately died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The fawn was delivered during the impact — “introduced to this world a little early,” sheriff’s officials said.

The deputy contacted a sergeant and they worked together to get the fawn help. They contacted a certified wildlife specialist near Slinger, who volunteers her time to care for animals in situations like this.

She’s now being cared for at the rehabilitation center.