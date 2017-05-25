FBI examines Kushner meetings with Russians

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner dance at the Liberty Ball at the Washington DC Convention Center following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017. / AFP / JIM WATSON

The Washington Post reports that the FBI is investigating meetings that President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had in December with Russian officials.

Kushner, a key White House adviser, had meetings late last year with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, and Russian banker Sergey Gorkov.

The Post story cites anonymous “people familiar with the investigation,” who say the FBI investigation does not mean that Kushner is suspected of a crime.

Kushner attorney Jamie Gorelick says Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about the meetings. Gorelick says he will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry.

The FBI is looking into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible connections between Russia and President Trump’s campaign.