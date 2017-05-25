× Gov. Scott Walker says he’d be OK without tuition cut

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker says he would be okay if tuition is not cut at the University of Wisconsin as he proposed.

Walker told reporters Thursday that while he would love to get a 5 percent tuition cut as he proposed, continuing the tuition freeze for two more years would be a “huge victory.” Tuition has been frozen the past four years.

Assembly Republicans have said they don’t want to cut tuition as Walker called for. Some Senate Republicans have said they want to do the cut.

The Legislature’s budget-writing committee was scheduled to vote on the tuition cut Tuesday but delayed it until Thursday.

Walker says he met with Assembly Republicans on Wednesday to discuss various budget areas where they disagree, including eliminating the state property tax