Grilling out this Memorial Day weekend? See how to make sunrise beef sliders

MILWAUKEE -- Once you pick the right grill -- it's time to start cooking. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share a recipe for beef sliders.

Sunrise Beef Sliders:

Ingredients

  • 1 pound Ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 4 slices American cheese, cut in half
  • 1/2 cup chopped onions
  • 1/2 cup chopped mushrooms
  • 2 large eggs, slightly beaten
  • 8 whole wheat slider buns, split

Instructions

  • 1. Combine Ground beef, salt and pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly.  Lightly shape into eight thin mini-patties.  Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add patties; cook 5 to 6  minutes or until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning once. Top each burger with half cheese slice. Remove burgers; keep warm.
  • 2. Add onions and mushrooms to same skillet and cook for 2 to 4 minutes until tender.  Add eggs and cook and stir 2 minutes until desired doneness.  Season as desired.
  • 3. Place burgers on bottoms of buns.  Top burgers evenly with egg mixture.   Close sandwiches.
  • Test Kitchen TipsCooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.