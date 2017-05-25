Grilling out this Memorial Day weekend? See how to make sunrise beef sliders

MILWAUKEE -- Once you pick the right grill -- it's time to start cooking. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share a recipe for beef sliders.
Sunrise Beef Sliders:
Ingredients
- 1 pound Ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 4 slices American cheese, cut in half
- 1/2 cup chopped onions
- 1/2 cup chopped mushrooms
- 2 large eggs, slightly beaten
- 8 whole wheat slider buns, split
Instructions
- 1. Combine Ground beef, salt and pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into eight thin mini-patties. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add patties; cook 5 to 6 minutes or until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning once. Top each burger with half cheese slice. Remove burgers; keep warm.
- 2. Add onions and mushrooms to same skillet and cook for 2 to 4 minutes until tender. Add eggs and cook and stir 2 minutes until desired doneness. Season as desired.
- 3. Place burgers on bottoms of buns. Top burgers evenly with egg mixture. Close sandwiches.
- Test Kitchen TipsCooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.