KUWAIT -- A homing pigeon in Kuwait found itself on the wrong side of the law!

Police there busted the bird with nearly 200 ecstasy pills!

Kuwaiti Customs seized a pouch full of ecstasy wrapped around the pigeon. The agency tracked the little guy as he flew in from Iraq and caught him above a building near Customs.

There's no word as to whether the pigeon will face any charges.