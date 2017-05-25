“Massive, imposing, floating and twisting:” There’s a brand new ride at Six Flags Great America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- If you're looking for thrills this weekend, there's a brand new ride at Six Flags Great America opening on Saturday. Carl has a blast trying out The Joker.

Ride Information:

The unique design of THE JOKER Free Fly Coaster features:

Massive, imposing, floating and twisting I-box track frame in a unique two-tone design;

One-of-a-kind onboard magnetic technology featuring smooth head-over-heels free-fly flips providing guests the feeling of weightlessness as they soar outside the confines of a traditional track;

4-D wing vehicles that seat up to 8 per vehicle with a total of 5 vehicles;

Face-off seats that allow riders to face each other as they tumble head over heels;

A 120-foot-tall, 90-degree hill that is ascended by an elevator-style, chain link lift; and

Two beyond 90-degree “raven” drops giving the sensation of free-falling.

